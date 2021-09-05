The best value signings made by Peterborough United in over 60 years as a Football League club.. and the Posh owners have their say!

1. 25th: DAVID SEAMAN

Cost: Free. Sold for £100k: Seaman is included because Posh can take pride in starting a wonderful career. Posh took him on in 1982 after his release by Leeds United and his brilliance, particularly at saving penalties, soon meant he was destined for bigger and better things. Birmingham bought him out of Division Four after 106 Posh appearances for what seemed a big fee of £100k in 1984, but after helping the Blues to promotion to the old Division One he went to win multiple major honours with Arsenal and 75 England caps. That £100k now seems an absolute steal.