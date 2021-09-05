The best value signings made by Peterborough United in over 60 years as a Football League club.. and the Posh owners have their say!

We’ve worked out the top 25 based on profit from transfers, longevity and how much Posh success they enjoyed.
Some big names have missed out altogether. No current players were considered, apart from one who was a roaring succes first time around.
Let us know what you think. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony and co-owner Dr Jason Neale have offered their opinion on who represented the best value.
Here’s our list, delivered naturally in reverse order...
1. 25th: DAVID SEAMAN
Cost: Free. Sold for £100k: Seaman is included because Posh can take pride in starting a wonderful career. Posh took him on in 1982 after his release by Leeds United and his brilliance, particularly at saving penalties, soon meant he was destined for bigger and better things. Birmingham bought him out of Division Four after 106 Posh appearances for what seemed a big fee of £100k in 1984, but after helping the Blues to promotion to the old Division One he went to win multiple major honours with Arsenal and 75 England caps. That £100k now seems an absolute steal.
2. 24th: PAUL TAYLOR
Cost: Free. Sold for: £1.5 million. Signed for nothing in 2011 after a spell in Belgian football and displayed great skills and goalscoring ability in his one year with the club at Championship level. His 12 goals included two in a 7-1 rout of Ipswich which so impressed visiting boss Paul Jewell he sanctioned a fee of £1.5 million 12 months later. Sadly for the Tractor Boys and every other club he subsequently joined (including a second spell at Posh) he was never the same player again making the fee received a superb piece of business.
3. 23rd: CHARLIE LEE.
Cost: Free. Sold for: nominal fee. Lee was a goalscoring midfielder in League Two after his arrival from Spurs in 2007 and promptly helped Posh to promotion from League Two. The following season he was a decent left-back as Posh won promotion from League One. Posh boss Darren Ferguson felt the Championship was too big a step for Lee so he was allowed to leave, but what a servant he was. A real fans' favourite and scorer of vital goals (v Cobblers, v Leicester, v Colchester). There was only a small fee involved when he signed for Gillingham, but a free transfer for a player who won back-to-back promotions, made 177 appearances and scored 16 goals was a great piece of business.
4. 22nd: ANDY CLARKE
Cost: Free. Sold for: Nothing, he retired. Clarke only won one Posh promotion, but he was playing with inferior players than Charlie Lee and for a lesser manager than Darren Ferguson. His 18 goals in the 1999-2000 season were decisive in geting Posh to the play-offs and then he scored the Wembley winner in the final against Darlington. He was a main player in turning an average side (one that lost their best players Davies and Etherington halfway through the season) into promotion winners. In total Clarke scored 71 goals in 264 Posh appearances.