Peterborough United’s planned reboot of their playing squad for the 2023-24 season could include several free transfer signings.
There’s nothing wrong with that of course as our all-time best Posh free transfer signings chart proves.
Figures are from the PT archives, although it’s unclear how much the all-conquering 1960-61 Posh team cost to put together.
Some who weren’t free, but who turned out to be bargain buys included...
Posh paid a nominal fee to sign attacking midfielder BIlly Kellock from Kettering Town.
Posh paid a nominal fee to Aston Villa for central defender Ian Ross.
Posh captured goalkeeper Eric Steele for a nominal fee from Newcastle United.
Posh paid £5k to Grantham Town for striker Robbie Cooke
Posh paid £5k to Maidstone for Wembley hero ‘King’ Ken Charlery
Posh paid £5k to Manchester City for midfield genius and title-winner Freddie Hill.
Posh paid a combined £60k to poach attacking stars Tony Adcock and Bobby Barnes from Northampton Town which might just be the best bit of business in Posh history given what the pair helped achieve!
Anyway here’s our top Posh freebies, in reverse order…
1. 14th - STEVE CASTLE
Posh boss Barry Fry enticed this midfielder away from Birmingham City with the promise of a player-coach job in 1997, and although bedevilled by injury, he helped Posh to promotion from the old Third Division in the 1999-2000 season before leaving London Road with 123 appearances and 20 goals to his name. Photo: David Lowndes
2. 13th - NATHAN THOMPSON
This skilled defender, and artful winner of free kicks, had been released after four years of good service at Portsmouth when Posh snapped him up in August, 2019. He left London Road at the end of last season to join Stevenage after 131 appearances and one promotion to the Championship. Photo: Joe Dent
3. 12th - TOM WILLIAMS
A full-back with a wand of a left foot was an immediate hit when he moved to Posh from West Ham United, initially on loan, and then on a permanent basis. Sold to Birmingham City for £350k at the end of his first stint at Posh, but returned for two further spells at London Road. A entertaining player who was strong on set pieces. Made 121 appearances for the club in total spread over 10 years and was part of the 2008-09 League One promotion squad. Photo: David Lowndes.
4. 11th - PAUL TAYLOR
A one-season wonder, but what a season it was! Taylor turned up out of the blue after a spell in Belgian football after the 2011-12 Championship season had started and dazzled Posh fans with his fast feet, blistering pace and a knack of scoring spectacular goals. He scored 12 goals that season and promptly moved to Ipswich Town for £1.5 million. His career nosedived from then on and two further spells at Posh didn't get him going again. Photo: Alan Storer