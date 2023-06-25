News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Charlie Lee leads the celebrations after a Posh win in the League One play-off final at Old Trafford in 2011. Photo: David Lowndes.Charlie Lee leads the celebrations after a Posh win in the League One play-off final at Old Trafford in 2011. Photo: David Lowndes.
Charlie Lee leads the celebrations after a Posh win in the League One play-off final at Old Trafford in 2011. Photo: David Lowndes.

The best Peterborough United free transfer signings of all time includes promotion-winners and a future top-flight stars

Peterborough United’s planned reboot of their playing squad for the 2023-24 season could include several free transfer signings.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Jun 2023, 07:55 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 08:15 BST

There’s nothing wrong with that of course as our all-time best Posh free transfer signings chart proves.

Figures are from the PT archives, although it’s unclear how much the all-conquering 1960-61 Posh team cost to put together.

Some who weren’t free, but who turned out to be bargain buys included...

MIdfielder Paul Coutts signed for Posh for a nominal fee from Scottish Highland League club Cove Rangers.

Posh paid a nominal fee to sign attacking midfielder BIlly Kellock from Kettering Town.

Posh paid a nominal fee to Aston Villa for central defender Ian Ross.

Posh captured goalkeeper Eric Steele for a nominal fee from Newcastle United.

Posh paid £5k to Grantham Town for striker Robbie Cooke

Posh paid £5k to Maidstone for Wembley hero ‘King’ Ken Charlery

Posh paid £5k to Manchester City for midfield genius and title-winner Freddie Hill.

Posh paid a combined £60k to poach attacking stars Tony Adcock and Bobby Barnes from Northampton Town which might just be the best bit of business in Posh history given what the pair helped achieve!

Anyway here’s our top Posh freebies, in reverse order…

Posh boss Barry Fry enticed this midfielder away from Birmingham City with the promise of a player-coach job in 1997, and although bedevilled by injury, he helped Posh to promotion from the old Third Division in the 1999-2000 season before leaving London Road with 123 appearances and 20 goals to his name.

1. 14th - STEVE CASTLE

Posh boss Barry Fry enticed this midfielder away from Birmingham City with the promise of a player-coach job in 1997, and although bedevilled by injury, he helped Posh to promotion from the old Third Division in the 1999-2000 season before leaving London Road with 123 appearances and 20 goals to his name. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
This skilled defender, and artful winner of free kicks, had been released after four years of good service at Portsmouth when Posh snapped him up in August, 2019. He left London Road at the end of last season to join Stevenage after 131 appearances and one promotion to the Championship.

2. 13th - NATHAN THOMPSON

This skilled defender, and artful winner of free kicks, had been released after four years of good service at Portsmouth when Posh snapped him up in August, 2019. He left London Road at the end of last season to join Stevenage after 131 appearances and one promotion to the Championship. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
A full-back with a wand of a left foot was an immediate hit when he moved to Posh from West Ham United, initially on loan, and then on a permanent basis. Sold to Birmingham City for £350k at the end of his first stint at Posh, but returned for two further spells at London Road. A entertaining player who was strong on set pieces. Made 121 appearances for the club in total spread over 10 years and was part of the 2008-09 League One promotion squad.

3. 12th - TOM WILLIAMS

A full-back with a wand of a left foot was an immediate hit when he moved to Posh from West Ham United, initially on loan, and then on a permanent basis. Sold to Birmingham City for £350k at the end of his first stint at Posh, but returned for two further spells at London Road. A entertaining player who was strong on set pieces. Made 121 appearances for the club in total spread over 10 years and was part of the 2008-09 League One promotion squad. Photo: David Lowndes.

Photo Sales
A one-season wonder, but what a season it was! Taylor turned up out of the blue after a spell in Belgian football after the 2011-12 Championship season had started and dazzled Posh fans with his fast feet, blistering pace and a knack of scoring spectacular goals. He scored 12 goals that season and promptly moved to Ipswich Town for £1.5 million. His career nosedived from then on and two further spells at Posh didn't get him going again.

4. 11th - PAUL TAYLOR

A one-season wonder, but what a season it was! Taylor turned up out of the blue after a spell in Belgian football after the 2011-12 Championship season had started and dazzled Posh fans with his fast feet, blistering pace and a knack of scoring spectacular goals. He scored 12 goals that season and promptly moved to Ipswich Town for £1.5 million. His career nosedived from then on and two further spells at Posh didn't get him going again. Photo: Alan Storer

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Cove RangersNorthampton TownPaul Coutts