3 . 12th - TOM WILLIAMS

A full-back with a wand of a left foot was an immediate hit when he moved to Posh from West Ham United, initially on loan, and then on a permanent basis. Sold to Birmingham City for £350k at the end of his first stint at Posh, but returned for two further spells at London Road. A entertaining player who was strong on set pieces. Made 121 appearances for the club in total spread over 10 years and was part of the 2008-09 League One promotion squad. Photo: David Lowndes.