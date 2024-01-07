Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford believes he scored the best goal of his career at Peterborough United.

Fynn Talley of Peterborough United dives in vein as Patrick Bamford of Leeds United scores the second goal of the game. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Bamford followed an expert piece of chest control with a volley on the turn from 25 yards that flew into the top corner of the Posh net in the opening minutes of the second-half. It was the 115th goal of his senior career.

It put Leeds 2-0 up and turned what could have been a difficult second half into a cruise to victory. Ethan Ampadu, who had opened the scoring, added a third goal in the final moments to send Leeds through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Bamford was asked by LUTV whether or not he had scored a better goal. He said: "No, probably not. But it only counts as one so they all count the same I guess.

Ethan Ampadu of Leeds United heads in the third goal of the game against Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"I just made the movement in behind. I made a few runs during the game and obviously as soon as I brought it down on my chest I just had one thing on my mind really.

"I didn't realise until I had actually hit the ball that the defender had slipped so I could have taken it on, but I had already made up my mind up that I was going to shoot.

"I am pleased with it, but it just counts the same as a tap in!"

Leeds manger Daniel Farke joked the goal was ok, but was pleased with how his side treated a potentially awkward cup tie.

"The goal was ok I guess,” Farke said. “It was world class really. There is no other description for it.

"It’s job done, but in a pretty good manner because we expected a difficult game. A side who is sitting in the top positions in League One is always a side playing with Championship quality, more or less.

"Peterborough have just had good results in recent weeks either wins or draws. Here, in their home game, they played the best starting 11 and they were on it.

"It was a difficult game so I'm pretty pleased that we were able to win. It was a tight game at times, but three goals and a clean sheet makes it look comfortable.

"I'm quite happy. We were on it in this game. We rested a few players, gave some valuable minutes to players who really needed them, but we still wanted to win it.

"It's never easy when you have so many changes, but we were really focused, concentrated and greedy to win it.