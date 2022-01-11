The best and worst of Peterborough United’s defensive loan signings: Some quality, some dross and some you’d probably forgotten were even here!

His arrival started us thinking about other Posh defensive loan signings and here we’ve compiled a list of the best and the worst complete with a performance-based mark out of 10.
We’ve discounted anyone who went on to sign permanently for Posh so a passing mention only to top loan signings Tom Williams and Mark Little.
1. ALEX DAVEY
Hopes were high when Posh took Davey on loan from Chelsea in August 2015, but he struggled with the physical nature of League One and made just 10 appearances before returning to Stamford Bridge. Davey embarked on a couple of other loans before moving to Cheltenham on a free transfer in 2017. Last seen at Dagenham & Redbridge. Posh rating 3/10. Photo: Getty Images.
2. CALLUM ELDER
Posh played some great football under Graham Westley in the first part of his tenure at London Road and the dashing left-back he signed on loan from Leicester City in August, 2015 played a major part. He made 21 appearances for Posh and scored against Darren Ferguson's Doncaster Rovers, but he picked up a bad injury at Blackpool in December and didn't play for Posh, who collapsed without him, again. Now a Championship regular with Hull City. Posh rating 9/10.
3. DANNY ROSE
Rose was a 19 year-old left-back who had played 7 Championship games for Watford and one cup match for Spurs when Posh took him on loan from White Hart Lane. Posh were struggling in the Championship when Rose arrived and he was hopeless. He played six times for Posh, including a dreadful attempt to play in midfield, and he was hooked at half-time in his final game at Newcastle which also turned out to Darren Ferguson's last game of his first spell as Posh boss. It was a shock to see Rose break into the Spurs first team that season and a bigger shock when he started getting England call-ups. Now at Watford who have made him available for transfer. Posh rating 2/10. Photo: Getty Images.
4. DARREN OLIVER
Oliver was a left-back who arrived on loan from Bolton Wanderers in October, 1993. He scored a superb goal on his debut,a 3-1 win over Barnsley in a Division One fixture and promptly left three days later to sign for Rochdale in a £35k deal. This annoyed the ET who ran an interview with Oliver saying he wanted to stay at Posh on the day he left! Posh rating 8/10 for impact, 1/10 for longevity.