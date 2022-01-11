The best and worst of Peterborough United’s defensive loan signings: Some quality, some dross and some you’d probably forgotten were even here!

3. DANNY ROSE

Rose was a 19 year-old left-back who had played 7 Championship games for Watford and one cup match for Spurs when Posh took him on loan from White Hart Lane. Posh were struggling in the Championship when Rose arrived and he was hopeless. He played six times for Posh, including a dreadful attempt to play in midfield, and he was hooked at half-time in his final game at Newcastle which also turned out to Darren Ferguson's last game of his first spell as Posh boss. It was a shock to see Rose break into the Spurs first team that season and a bigger shock when he started getting England call-ups. Now at Watford who have made him available for transfer. Posh rating 2/10. Photo: Getty Images.