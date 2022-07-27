Peterborough United scored well for location but did badly for food and atmosphere during a survey of the match day experience at all EPL and EFL sides.

The best and worst matchday experiences in League One and how Peterborough United compare to Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth

With the new EFL season finally kicking off this Friday, fans around the country are getting ready once again to swap the couch for the terraces, but which stadiums offer the best fan experiences for them?

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 7:43 am
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 8:12 am

BetVictor’s Football Fan Experience study aims to answer that question by ranking the best and worst football stadiums for fan experience based on eight weighted criteria.

The criteria includes the price of season tickets, average match ticket, number of votes from fans, atmosphere, stadium location, view, matchday food and infrastructure rating, with each club being given a rating out of 100.

Posh were hit hard for atmosphere and food rating, scoring just 50, with infrastructure doing even worse at 40.

The London Road location scored best with 70, while the view picked up a score of 60.

1. Bolton Wanderers

75.23

Photo: Getty Images

2. Plymouth Argyle

74.24

Photo: Getty Images

3. Charlton Athletic

73.83

Photo: Getty Images

4. Sheffield Wednesday

73.17

Photo: Getty Images

