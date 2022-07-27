BetVictor’s Football Fan Experience study aims to answer that question by ranking the best and worst football stadiums for fan experience based on eight weighted criteria.

The criteria includes the price of season tickets, average match ticket, number of votes from fans, atmosphere, stadium location, view, matchday food and infrastructure rating, with each club being given a rating out of 100.

Posh were hit hard for atmosphere and food rating, scoring just 50, with infrastructure doing even worse at 40.

The London Road location scored best with 70, while the view picked up a score of 60.

Give us your views on the matchday experience at Peterborough via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

1. Bolton Wanderers 75.23 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Plymouth Argyle 74.24 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Charlton Athletic 73.83 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Sheffield Wednesday 73.17 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales