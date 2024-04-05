Here the PT predicts the Posh and Wycombe startlng line-ups and who will come out on top of the individual contests/comparisons.
Wycombe defenders Kane Vincent-Young and Saxon Earley, plus striker Brandon Hanlon, a scorer at Posh earlier this season, have been ruled out of the Wembley showdown, while high-class wide player Gareth McCleary and midfielder Josh Scowen are currently having their fitness assessed.
1. FRANCO RAVIZOLLI
Position: Goalkeeper.... Up against: Jed Steer....The Argentinian goalkeeper has kept his place since getting his chance when Wycombe semi-final hero Max Stryjek picked up a red card and served a suspension. Ravazolli is a good shot stopper as is his Posh counterpart Jed Steer who has been a calming, experienced presence since he won his place back....Winner: Draw. Photo: Pete Norton
2. JACK GRIMMER
Position: Right-back....Up against: Ephron Mason-Clark....Grimmer has been a steady full-back for many years and scored in Wycombe’s 5-2 win over Posh in February. But he didn’t have to worry about the absent Mason-Clark that day. The Posh star is the best left winger in League One and could have too much power and pace for his marker....Winner: Mason-Clark. Photo: Pete Norton
3. LUKE LEAHY
Position: Left-back....Up against: Kwame Poku....It would be a brave manager to field a 31 year-old defender in direct opposition to the gifted and quick Poku, but speedier option Kane Vincent-Young has been ruled out through injury. Leahy is no mug though and brings great experience to the team and he will be a key man with the accuracy of his set-piece delivery. Posh have been vulnerable at set-plays in recent weeks. Winner:... Draw Photo: Pete Norton
4. NIGEL LONWIJK
Position: Centre-back...Up against: Joel Randall...Lonwijk impressed on loan at League One champions Plymouth last season and he’s been good for Wycombe since a temporary move from Wolves in January. He could be the one Randall has to get by either by running or passing to create chances for Posh, but that won’t be an easy task...Winner: Lonwijk Photo: Pete Norton