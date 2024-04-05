3 . LUKE LEAHY

Position: Left-back....Up against: Kwame Poku....It would be a brave manager to field a 31 year-old defender in direct opposition to the gifted and quick Poku, but speedier option Kane Vincent-Young has been ruled out through injury. Leahy is no mug though and brings great experience to the team and he will be a key man with the accuracy of his set-piece delivery. Posh have been vulnerable at set-plays in recent weeks. Winner:... Draw Photo: Pete Norton