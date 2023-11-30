​It’s inevitable Saturday’s second round FA Cup tie between Posh and Doncaster Rovers will be billed as a battle of the bosses.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson celebrates a League One win earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Darren Ferguson and Grant McCann have been appointed Posh boss four times apiece, if you count the latter’s two brief stints as caretaker-manager at London Road.

They’ve also both managed Doncaster. McCann is in his second spell at the Eco Power Stadium after leaving Posh to be replaced by Ferguson just 11 months ago!

One things for certain this weekend’s tie will enable one to have the bragging rights over the other as six managerial meetings between the pair have yielded two wins apiece as well as two draws.

Grant McCann celebrates a Posh win over Cambridge United last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

FIRST MEETING

McCann’s Doncaster won a controversial League One clash over Ferguson’s Posh 3-1 in South Yorkshire in February, 2019. Posh scored after just six minutes through George Cooper, but had left-back Tyler Denton dismissed in the first-half before conceding three goals in 12 second-half minutes including one scored after Donny declined to return the ball to Posh after goalkeeper Conor O’Malley had kicked the ball out to enable a teammate to receive treatment.

"We did nothing wrong,” insisted McCann, but Posh folk didn’t agree.

Donny went on to pip Posh for the last play-off spot on the final day of the season.

Jack Marriott scores for Posh at Aston Villa in the FA Cup in 2018. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

LAST MEETING

Fergie’s Posh won 2-1 at McCann's Hull City in a Championship fixture in October, 2021 with goals from Jack Taylor and Siriki Dembele.

The previous season both had been promoted from League One under the same managers with Posh winning 2-1 at Hull (Jonson Clarke-Harris, Dembele) and Hull winning 3-1 at London Road (Reece Brown) after Ethan Hamilton had been dismissed in the first-half.

McCann was managing Posh and Ferguson was in charge of Doncaster in the 2017-18 League One season when both games were drawn (0-0, 1-1).

Posh celebrate a goal at Colchester in the FA Cup in 2008. Photo: David Lowndes.

Doncaster equalised in the last minute at London Road and McCann was sacked six weeks later.

FA CUP RECORDS

Grant McCann has an impressive FA Cup CV.

​In his first season (2018-19) as Doncaster Rovers manager he steered the club to the fifth round for the first time in 63 seasons.

League One Rovers lost that tie 2-0 at home to Premier League Crystal Palace.

In his lengthy managerial career Darren Ferguson has only reached the fifth round once, the 2021-22 season when he resigned before Posh went out 2-0 to Manchester City at the Weston Homes Stadium by which time McCann was back in the London Road hotseat!

Ferguson has won 52% of his 25 FA Cup ties as Posh manager (W13 D4 L8).

McCann won 42% of his 14 FA Cup ties as Posh manager (W6 D4 L4).

BEST WINS

In Ferguson’s first full season as Posh boss (2007-08) his League Two side won 3-1 at Colchester United, who were then a Championship team with Teddy Sheringham in their line-up. Aaron Mclean, George Boyd and Charlie Lee scored for Posh with Sheringham replying from the penalty spot.

In a third round tie in the 2017-18 season McCann's Posh won 3-1 at Championship high fliers Aston Villa, who were managed by Steve Bruce and included John Terry in their defence, with three goals in the final 15 minutes from Jack Marriott (2) and Ryan Tafazolli.

OVERALL RECORDS

Ferguson, who also had a brief spell in charge of Preston North End, has won five promotions in his near 17 year managerial career, four with Posh, one with Doncaster.

McCann has won one promotion with Hull City in his seven year managerial career, but he also won the title, something Ferguson has never done.

According to soccerbase.com Ferguson has a 42.07% win record in 763 matches as a manager (W321, D275, L167).