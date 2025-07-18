The battle for places in Peterborough United's League One side is hotting up

Joe Andrews (blue) in action for Posh. Photo Jason Richardson.

The first clues towards the starters for Peterborough United in their first League One match of the season could arrive in the next few days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh boss Darren Ferguson intends to give players 90-minute runouts in friendlies at King’s Lynn Town on Friday night (7pm), Boston United on Saturday afternoon (3pm) and League Two title favourites MK Dons next Tuesday (July 22, 7.30pm).

Ferguson will be looking deeper at potential partnerships in all areas of his team, while he also mulls over the formation he wants to employ from day one in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Joe Andrews will be back in action after sitting on the substitutes’ bench for the entirety of Posh’s 8-1 win at Peterborough Sports on Tuesday. Skipper Sam Hughes started for the first time this summer in that game and he will be one who does not play 90 minutes over the next two days.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: "We are at the point now where we are looking to get 90 minutes into the players so this weekend, we will look at the group and decide who plays which game. We were happy with a lot of what we saw at Peterborough Sports and the squad are in a good place right now.”

King’s Lynn are a National League North side – the same level as Sports – and signed former Posh and Sports midfielder Will Van Lier this week. Boston play a division higher in the National League.

On the day ticket prices for the Friday night game are: £12 adult, £10 concession and £6 under 16s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston tickets can be purchased for £10 adults, £7 concessions and £3 under 16s.

Posh complete their pre-season schedule at League Two sides Colchester United (Friday, July 25) and Grimsby Town (Saturday, July 26) before heading to South Wales to tackle Cardiff City on opening day in League One on August 2.