The average life expectancy of Peterborough United managers in the Darragh MacAnthony era isn’t great...unless you are Darren Ferguson

3. JIM GANNON

His previous job had been with Motherwell in the Scottish Premier League when he joined Posh on a short-term basis in February, 2010. Posh offered him a longer contract, but personal issues meant he turned down the offer and he left in April, 2010 after 14 games in charge. Length of stay: 3 months. League playing record: P14 W4 D1 L9. Percentage of available points won: 30.95.