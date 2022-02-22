The average life expectancy of Peterborough United managers in the Darragh MacAnthony era isn’t great...unless you are Darren Ferguson

Current chairman Darragh MacAnthony inherited Keith Alexander as Posh manager in October 2016, but dismissed him three months later in favour of a rookie boss called Darren Ferguson.
MacAnthony has made 10 managerial appointments in total and they have lasted on average 18.5 months apiece. Ferguson’s second spell in charge went on for the longest at 49 months, but the reigns of Mark Cooper and Jim Gannon lasted just three months each.
Gannon and Ferguson are the only two Posh managers in the MacAnthony era to resign. The rest were sacked.
Here’s a rundown of the MacAnthony managers...
1. DARREN FERGUSON
Plucked from a Wrexham youth team in January, 2007 and led Posh to back-to-back promotions in 2007-08 and 2008-09, Sacked when bottom of the Championship in November, 2009. Length of stay 22 months. League playing record: P126. W63. D30 L33. Percentage of available points won: 57.93.
2. MARK COOPER
A shock capture from non-league Kettering Town in November, 2009 and unsurprisingly was found wanting at Championship level. Sacked after just 12 league games in charge (1 win) in February, 2010. Length of stay: 3 months. League playing record: P12 W1 D4 L7. Percentage of available points won: 19.44.
3. JIM GANNON
His previous job had been with Motherwell in the Scottish Premier League when he joined Posh on a short-term basis in February, 2010. Posh offered him a longer contract, but personal issues meant he turned down the offer and he left in April, 2010 after 14 games in charge. Length of stay: 3 months. League playing record: P14 W4 D1 L9. Percentage of available points won: 30.95.
4. GARY JOHNSON
A high profile appointment in April 2010 and had the club ticking along nicely in a League One play-off place when he was sacked in favour of a returning hero in January, 2011. Length of stay: 9 months. League playing record: P25 W11 D3 L11. Percentage of available points won: 48.00.