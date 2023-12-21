News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have had 84,162 fans at home games this season.

The average crowds of every club in League One and how Peterborough United's crowds compare to Oxford United, Stevenage, Charlton Athletic, Reading and Blackpool - picture gallery

More than 2.3m fans have already watched League One football this season at a division average of 9,506 fans.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT

So far Posh have welcomed 84,162 fans to home games this season.

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of Oxford United, Exeter City, Lincoln City, and the rest of League One?

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages.

The figures are correct to Wednesday December 20 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website. Figures run from lowest average crowds to highest.

You can get more Posh news, here.

Average crowd: 3,241

1. Burton Albion

Average crowd: 3,241 Photo: Getty Images

3,284

2. Fleetwood Town

3,284 Photo: Ashley Allen

Average crowd: 4,214

3. Cheltenham Town

Average crowd: 4,214 Photo: Getty Images

Average crowd: 4,780

4. Stevenage

Average crowd: 4,780 Photo: Clive Mason

