News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Which of, from the left, Zak Sturge, Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark have made the PT Posh team to tackle Orient? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Which of, from the left, Zak Sturge, Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark have made the PT Posh team to tackle Orient? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Which of, from the left, Zak Sturge, Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark have made the PT Posh team to tackle Orient? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The arrival of talented loan players should prompt a tactical re-think from Peterborough United

The arrival of talented young loan players should force Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson into a tactical re-think.
By Alan Swann
Published 14th Sep 2023, 08:59 BST

To get the best out of Manchester City teenager Jadel Katongo and young Chelsea defender Zak Sturge, a change of formation might be required for the League One visit of Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The PT has gone for a repeat of the 3-4-1-2 formation seen to reasonable effect in Tuesday's EFL Trophy win against Cambridge United.

We believe it gets the best 11 players on the pitch from the start and, played properly, it needn’t be seen as negative formation against a team Posh would expect to beat at home.

Fynn Talley is knocking on the first-team door after a couple of decent goalkeeping displays so Bilokapic could do with a couple of error-free matches. He remains our number one for now.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

Fynn Talley is knocking on the first-team door after a couple of decent goalkeeping displays so Bilokapic could do with a couple of error-free matches. He remains our number one for now. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Posh could do with some power at the back and Knight will provide it. Playing as the right centre-back in a three gives him licence to bomb forward as well.

2. JOSH KNIGHT

Posh could do with some power at the back and Knight will provide it. Playing as the right centre-back in a three gives him licence to bomb forward as well. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
It was quite the debut for the Manchester City loanee on Tuesday night. He looks born to play in the middle of a back three because of his comfort on the ball, his passing range and his ability to read the game.

3. JADEL KATONGO

It was quite the debut for the Manchester City loanee on Tuesday night. He looks born to play in the middle of a back three because of his comfort on the ball, his passing range and his ability to read the game. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
It's not ideal shifting the gifted one to the left, but he played there with plenty of success last season. He and Katongo should be able to start the Posh attacks from the back. Romoney Crichlow should pay for a couple of sloppy displays and be left on the bench.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

It's not ideal shifting the gifted one to the left, but he played there with plenty of success last season. He and Katongo should be able to start the Posh attacks from the back. Romoney Crichlow should pay for a couple of sloppy displays and be left on the bench. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Darren FergusonLeyton OrientLeague OneChelseaManchester City