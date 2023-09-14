The arrival of talented loan players should prompt a tactical re-think from Peterborough United
The arrival of talented young loan players should force Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson into a tactical re-think.
By Alan Swann
Published 14th Sep 2023, 08:59 BST
To get the best out of Manchester City teenager Jadel Katongo and young Chelsea defender Zak Sturge, a change of formation might be required for the League One visit of Leyton Orient on Saturday.
The PT has gone for a repeat of the 3-4-1-2 formation seen to reasonable effect in Tuesday's EFL Trophy win against Cambridge United.
We believe it gets the best 11 players on the pitch from the start and, played properly, it needn’t be seen as negative formation against a team Posh would expect to beat at home.
