Kwame Poku is a sought-after Posh star. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

There are 11 million reasons why Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is confident there will be no more player departures from the Weston Homes Stadium before the transfer window shuts on Friday (11pm).

Ferguson puts the transfer fee total Posh have received since the end of last season at £11 million. Ephron Mason-Clark, Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards all left the club in the summer for big money. That figure could get even higher if former striker Ivan Toney gets the transfer he desires in the next 24 hours as that would trigger a healthy sell-on payment to Posh.

On Tuesday, Ferguson said it was a 50/50 shot Posh would sign a new defender ahead of Saturday’s League One home against Wrexham, but 48 hours later, he is now ‘hopeful’ it will happen.

"We are very specific about what we want,” Ferguson said. “And that’s a left-footed centre-back. It makes things a little bit more difficult, but I am hopeful it will happen. I’m not saying it will definitely happen, but one or two things have got a bit closer. There certainly won’t be any outgoings despite plenty of interest. Number have been floating around, but no bids have been made as far as I am aware and if they did arrive they would be turned down.

"I am in a unique position for a League One manager as I can expect bids to be turned down because of the money that has already come in to the club this summer. It’s £11 million and it could be more if Ivan goes.”

Ferguson believes transfer-listed players Romoney Crichlow and David Ajiboye are unlikely to move in the current window.