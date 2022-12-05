2. JACK MARRIOTT

Ok, bear with us here. There has never been a suggestion Marriott is unhappy or that Posh are unhappy with him, but his career has been strangled this season by the manager's preferred formation. Would Posh be tempted by a bid from a rival League One club that got a high earner off the wage bill and freed up some funds for new recruits? Maybe they'd loan him out and try and get a different back-up striker for Jonson Clarke-Harris, one suited to 4-3-3? Marriott would surely be of interest to many third tier clubs, even though he hasn't scored a League One goal since September 3, although letting him leave for a promotion rival would be asking for trouble.

Photo: Joe Dent