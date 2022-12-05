Peterborough United look set to put some pep back into their League One promotion push by becoming active in the January transfer window.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony insisted over the weekend new players would be signed and there wouldn’t necessarily be a firesale of existing squad members.
But some players could well leave London Road in search of more game time, or for other reasons. Big bids will be tough for Posh to ignore for a start, especially for players coming to the end of their contracts.
Here we list 10 players who could depart in January and where they might end up. Look out later in the week for a list of players who could be signed.
1. RONNIE EDWARDS
MacAnthony said over the weekend teenage centre-back Edwards is more likely to leave in the summer than in the next transfer window, but that resolve could easily be tested if potential suitors Chelsea or Crystal Palace upped their offers from last summer. It's unlikely Edwards alone would make the difference between promotion or another season in League One so a big transfer fee could help Posh bolster other positions.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. JACK MARRIOTT
Ok, bear with us here. There has never been a suggestion Marriott is unhappy or that Posh are unhappy with him, but his career has been strangled this season by the manager's preferred formation. Would Posh be tempted by a bid from a rival League One club that got a high earner off the wage bill and freed up some funds for new recruits? Maybe they'd loan him out and try and get a different back-up striker for Jonson Clarke-Harris, one suited to 4-3-3? Marriott would surely be of interest to many third tier clubs, even though he hasn't scored a League One goal since September 3, although letting him leave for a promotion rival would be asking for trouble.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. WILL BLACKMORE
The word on the street is on-loan Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright is nearing fitness so could soon be challenging Lucas Bergstrom for the number one spo. Blackmore's patience has been admirable, but he needs to start playing senior football to be properly assessed. It could even be a loan move to a National League club.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOE WARD
Posh have always had a policy of transfer-listing players who have entered the last year of a contract without signing a fresh deal, but that hasn't happened with Ward who could leave London Road for nothing at the end of the season. If we reach January without a change to the winger's situation Posh could be tempted to accept a profit on what has been a decent investment. It's easy to see Ward playing in the bottom half of the Championship. League One Portsmouth were keen on him in the summer, but there's little money at Fratton Park. Pompey currently have three potential right-backs on the injury list.
Photo: Joe Dent