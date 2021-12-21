The 10 matches Peterborough United can win to secure Championship survival

Posh manager Darren Ferguson at Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ten successes alone would take Posh up to 49 points, a tally that was good enough for survival in seven of the last eight seasons since Posh were relegated with a record 54 points in 2013.

“I think we need 10 more wins,” Ferguson said before his side’s defeat at Blackpool on Saturday (December 18). “That’s all we’re looking at. We can’t keep going on about the away form. Our home form is going to keep us in the league.”

Of the remaining matches, 12 are at home and 11 on the road. So far, 16 of Posh’s 19 points have been picked on their own patch.

The PT has had a go at predicting the easiest route to 10 more wins for Posh this season:

26 Dec: Posh vs Reading: The side Posh are currently just two points adrift of. A must-win game.

5 Feb: Posh vs Luton: Posh will now be better equipped to deal with an up and down Luton side at home than on the opening day.

8 Feb: Cardiff vs Posh: Cardiff are within striking distance and have the worst home record in the league. The game might also be played behind closed doors which would help Posh.

12 Feb: Posh vs Preston: A middling side Posh should be confident of beating at home.

19 Feb: Derby vs Posh: Derby could be teetering on the brink of relegation at this point, Posh should not drop points here.

26 Feb: Posh vs Hull: On a good run, but still one of the weaker sides Posh should beat at home.

9 Apr: Bristol City v Posh: Posh were unlucky to lose to City at home.

18 Apr: Barnsley vs Posh: A win might send them down, that would represent pleasing revenge for 2013.

23 Apr: Posh vs Forest: Showed themselves a poor side this month. Posh can beat them at home.