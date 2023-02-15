Jack Marriott of Fleetwood Town consoles Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

If this maddeningly inconsistent squad lose at Morecambe on Saturday – and don’t rule it out given the lowly Shrimps’ recent form on their own patch – Barnsley and Wycombe Wanderers could disappear into the distance leaving Posh facing unwanted mid-table obscurity rather than post-season fun in the play-offs.

And what happens then? Posh have a manager who doesn’t expect or want to be in post next season and he will be leading a set of under-achieving players, many of whom might not be at London Road either, according to the latest edition of the chairman’s passionate ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motivation could well become an issue. There’s no doubt everyone will try to gain the best possible finish. Professional footballers by definition are competitive, but the intensity and desire of teams with nothing to play for can’t possibly match opponents in serious contention for Championship spots or fighting to get away from the drop zone.

Posh wanted a penalty after this collision between Jonson Clarke-Harris and Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

If, as seems possible again after goal-shy back-to-back defeats, Posh become marooned it makes sense to start planning for next season early by blooding youngsters on the fringes of the squad to see if they have what it takes.

Hopefully Posh will win on Saturday though and embark on another mini-winning run. Nine points can be overhauled in 17 matches, but only by teams who cut out the basic errors on a consistent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TALKING POINTS FROM FLEETWOOD v POSH…

1) It’s been a bizarre few days with Posh competing far better than a 5-0 home drubbing would suggest before losing to a side with limited ambition and quality for the second time this season. In a way the 1-0 defeat at Fleetwood was more worrying than the Bolton mauling. The Trotters have class and have exploited the loan market superbly so they will win big from time-to-time. But Fleetwood? It’s possible to admire Scott Brown’s first season as a manager. He looks set to keep one of the smallest clubs in the division and clearly possesses a decent tactical brain. But my goodness his side are a tough watch. Posh managed to lose to a team set up not to lose rather than to win, one designed to stifle and frustrate rather than to expand and entertain. Much has been said about Posh’s uselessness against the top sides in League One, but dropping six points and failing to score against this team is equally damaging. Unless more attacking players arrive at Highbury in the summer Jack Marriott could soon become a forlorn figure.

Fleetwood v Posh action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

2) You always need a plan B. Posh were quite brilliant for an hour against Portsmouth as they exploited space between the lines and launched rapid attacks as a result. Since that game Posh have played two away matches against bottom half teams and laboured. Both Forest Green and Fleetwood packed the midfield and stopped Posh passing through them, certainly in the middle of the pitch. Posh came through it at rock bottom Forest Green, but not at Fleetwood where most of the Posh danger emanated from left-back Nathanael Ogbeta. Kwame Poku has looked lost in both games as he’s not seen much of the ball. Posh central midfielders Jack Taylor and Hector Kyprianou have many attributes, but threading passes though packed areas to set forwards free is not one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3) Ogbeta hadn’t started a Football League match for over a year before last night so no wonder he tired towards the end of the game. He will feel guilty about his part in the only goal of the game, but he delivered enough quality on the ball to compensate, if others had been good enough to take advantage. It’s safe to assume he will only get better the more he plays.

4) The most used word by Darren Ferguson last night was ‘quicker’, usually when his centre-backs were pfaffing about (not helped at times by static players in front of them) or his more advanced players were turning backwards giving Fleetwood time to get organised defensively. Ephron Mason-Clark didn’t enjoy his best game last night, but at least he always looks to be positive as did his main left-sided support act Ogbeta. Posh don’t get that from those on the other flank.

5) For all the grumbling it was a game Posh could easily have won 3-0. They didn’t play well, but they had all the possession and all the chances. It’s a shame home ‘keeper Jay Lynch pulled off a brilliant early save to touch Jack Taylor’s goalbound shot onto the crossbar. Presumably the game would have opened up which would have suited Posh far more than the home side. As it was individual foul-ups at both ends proved costly and not for the first time this season, or even in the last few days.