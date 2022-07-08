Jonson Clarke-Harris in action against Leyton Orient. Joe Dent/theposh.com

Randall’s terrific strike into the roof of the net 20 minutes from time was the highlight of a satisfactory display in the searing summer heat.

The 22 year-old million-pound signing from Exeter City suffered a traumatic first season with Posh, but is keen to start afresh in League One. A cracking strike should be a wlcome boost to his confidence.

A Ricky-Jade Jones header had given Posh a first-half lead. Jack Marriott added the third goal in bizarre circumstances as a goal was awarded after a red card for Orient ‘keeper Sam Sargeant had been rescinded and downgraded to a yellow. He’d been sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity by handling outside the penalty area, but as the ball ended up in the back of the net after the whistle had blown, negotiation with the local official led to a goal and Orient staying with 11 men.

Sammie Szmodics in action against Leyton Orient. Joe Dent/theposh.com

As expected Posh fielded two different XIs for 45 minutes apiece and after a sluggish start they made most of the running against League Two opponents.

Jones came close to an opening goal with a smart volley which whistled past a post after Joe Ward and Kwame Poku had combined to pick him out.

Summer signing from Spurs Anthony Georgiou missed a great chance from just eight yards out to give Orient the lead midway through the first-half and within a minute transfer-listed Posh midfielder Ryan Brrom saw a shot blocked.

Posh gradually assumed control and, after Jonson Clarke-Harris and Sammie Szmodics had shot wide from distance, Jones head home a precise cross from Harrison Burrows to give his side a 37th minute lead. Szmodics then curled a shot badly wide from a great position.

Nathan Thompson in action for Posh against Leyton Orient. Joe Dent/theposh.com

After the break Posh dominated, helped by the introduction of many younger Orient players. Former Posh loanee George Moncur, a summer recruit from Hull, was one of the Os’ players to leave the field on the hour mark.

Marriott saw a fine header from a Joe Tomlinson cross well saved and new signing Ben Thompson was inches wide after some good play between Jack Taylor, Marriott and Randall.

Randall then litup the match with his sweet strike into the roof of the net before Marriott was credited with a third goal.

All five Posh newcomers featured as Posh deployed a 4-3-3 formation in both halves.

Posh first-half: Cartwright, Ward, N. Thompson, O’Connell, Burrows, Poku, Kyprianou, Broom, Jones, Clarke-Harris, Szmodics.