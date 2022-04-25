Ten reasons Peterborough United fans can be cheerful about a season in League One

The arrival of Grant McCann at the Weston Homes Stadium, coupled with some improved performances and results has increased optimism among some fans that Posh could bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.
The drop is still bitterly disappointing though but as fans start to mentally prepare for another League One campaign, the Peterborough Telegraph has come up with ten reasons to look on the upcoming campaign fondly.
1. More enjoyable football
No one likes watching Posh struggle and at times this season, the football has been hard to watch.
The Championship has been a disappointment in that it is not full of technically gifted footballers, but instead plenty of big powerful units, who have often enjoyed the freedom to dominate afforded to them by a naive Posh side.
Posh average just 8.6 shots per Championship match, the lowest in the league and have scored just 32 goals in 38 games. A return to League One could mark the return of Posh’s famed free scoring style and they would certainly see a lot more of the ball in attacking positions.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. Guaranteed 12 points
Cambridge have somehow retained their League One status and, despite only being able to score set pieces, Northampton are going well in their bid to get back into League One.
If this were to happen, Posh would be able to maintain their dominance over their local rivals.
They are on a six-game unbeaten league run against Cambridge dating back to 1998. Posh have not lost any of their last eight league games against Northampton, going back to 2006.
To find when Cambridge last finished above Posh, you have to go all the way back to the 1999-2000 season, while Northampton have not bested Posh in the pyramid since the 2007-08 campaign.
Photo: David Lowndes
3. Emergence of young players
It’s arguable that Posh don’t need to be in League One for this to happen given the impact that Ronnie Edwards, Harrison Burrows and Ricky-Jade Jones have had this season.
However, these players would have more freedom to express themselves at a slightly lower level of football and with that in mind, fans could also expect to see more of the likes of Joe Taylor, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall (if he can
get fit), Joe Tomlinson and other young prospects currently in the club’s Category Two academy.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. Local games
All fans love a derby and with the potential of renewing rivalries with Cambridge in particular, which has not happened in a league match since 2001, many Posh will be excited at the prospect of a proper derby once again. There is a
whole generation of Posh fans who have never experienced a proper Cambridgeshire derby, EFL Trophy games don’t count.
Along with that one, there could also be short trips to exciting matches against Northampton, Ipswich, Milton Keynes and Lincoln
Photo: Joe Dent