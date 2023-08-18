Kai Corbett opened the scoring for Posh Under 21s at Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Goals from Kai Corbett on 14 minutes and Gabe Overton on 20 minutes gave Posh their early advantage in a Professional Development League Cup tie against Bristol City at The Robins High Performance Centre.

But the hosts scored twice in the final five minutes of the half to draw level and took the lead in the second-half before Harry Titchmarsh shot Posh level midway through the second-half, after James Dornelly had been sent off.

Posh pressed for a winner, but it was City who scored the seventh and final goal of the game to complete a 4-3 win deep into added time at the end of the game.

Corbett scored direct from a free kick before Overton made it 2-0 after a terrific solo dribble.

City pulled a goal back on 37 minutes when Raphael Araoye nodden in a corner and five minutes later they were level through a Marlee Francois strike.

It was effectively three goals in 15 minutes when Kai Churchley made it 3-2 to City on 52 minutes and Posh were immediately weakened when right-back Dornelly collected a second yellow card three minutes later and was sent off.

To their credit Posh didn’t wilt and Titchmarsh equalised with a low 20-yard drive on 67 minutes.

Posh defended doggedly, but City managed to grab a winner in the 95th minute through Duncan Idehen.

Posh are next in action in the Premier Development League at Bournemouth on Tuesday (August 22).