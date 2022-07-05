Ricky-Jade Jones training with Posh in Portugal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 19 year-old is currently in Portugal with his teammates as they prepare for the first pre-season friendly of the season against League Two side Leyton Orient on Friday at the Municipal de Lagos Stadium, Tapada de Sao Joao, 8600 in Lagos (11am kick off).

And Jones, who has suffered serious injuries in the last two seasons, is determined to hit the ground running and force his way into manager Grant McCann’s plans for the start of the League One campaign on July 30.

“I finished last season well,” Jones said. “And I want to take that momentum into next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Somethings has happened in the last two seasons to set me back and I had to play catch up. It’s not easy watching the boys go out to train and counting the days down to when I could join them.

"But I got my head down, did my work and it’s nice to know have the backing of the manager. It's up to me now to show him I deserve to be in the team.