Mason-Clark is expected to lead his team out for the first time on Saturday as Posh kick off the new campaign away at Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Despite Reading’s financial problems, it is still expected to be a tough test for a Posh side that has seen a major dressing room overhaul with nine players- all 25 or under- arriving and nine departing.

The game will mark a sharp rise for Mason-Clark, who only played his first Football League match last season, appearing 41 times in the regular season and play-offs, scoring nine times.

Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates scoring against Birmingham with Joel Randall. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ahead of the kick-off, he said: “I feel in a very good place and the team has gelled very quickly, we’re ready for the season now.

"Other teams will fear us but we’ll just be taking every game as it comes.

"We know the fans will always want to win and we have that same ambition as well. It all starts with hard work and I expect the fans to support us if we we’re showing the hard work and ambition we have as a squad.

“Hopefully we can show that and we can have a good season.

“I’ll be giving 100 percent on the field and off it. I’ll probably have a split second to look back on the journey from where I’ve come from before walking out on Saturday but this is just the start of something.

“I’m proud to be captain and help the new guys settle in- it’s really positive to speak to players you know or have played with helps you ease in. In my time, I had Ronnie Edwards and Jack Taylor.

“Having someone who is born and bred in Peterborough- like H (Harrison Burrows) is perfect as a vice-captain too.

“Saturday is a bit of an unknown but we’ve studied the opposition abd we’re very confident as a squad.

"Reading have a lovely stadium so it will be a nice day out for the fans but we will have one goal when we cross that white line.”