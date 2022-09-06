Taylor rescues a point for Peterborough United Under 21s to make amends for spot-kick miss
Joe Taylor rescued a point for Peterborough United in Tuesday’s Under 21 Professional Development League game with Swansea City at the idverde Training Ground.
It was redemption of sorts for Taylor who had missed a penalty earlier in the second-half. Charlie O’Connell did manage to score from the spot as Posh twice fought back to draw 2-2.
Matthew Etherington’s side are still without a win in the competition though. It’s now two points from five matches, although once more it was a very inexperienced Posh starting line-up that took to the field.
They competed well though. Taylor shot narrowly wide in the sevent minute and Kellan Hickinson struck the top of the crossbar after an excellent one-two with Taylor who set up the strike at goal with a cute backheel.
Swansea took the lead three minutes into the second half as Terrelle Whittaker's low cross was tapped home by Josh Thomas.
Three minutes later Lewis Darlington was brought down inside the box, but Taylor’s spot-kick was saved by visiting ‘keeper Remi Mitchell.
Posh were awarded a second spot kick on the hour for handball and this time O’Connell found the back of the net.
A third penalty of the game was converted by Whittaker for Swansea, but 12 minutes from time Hickinson’s superb centre reached Taylor who toom it around the ‘keeper before scoring.
A fine late save from Will Blackmore preserved the point.
Posh: Blackmore, Lamb, Tonge. Fox, O’Connell, Harris, Oluwabori, McGlinchey, Taylor, Hickinson, Darlington. Subs used Brodie, Titchmarsh.