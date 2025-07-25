Taylor named new goalkeeping coach at Posh

Richard Taylor is the new goalkeeping coach at Peterborough United

Richard Taylor has been appointed the new goalkeeping coach at Peterborough United.

A former head of academy goalkeeping at Stoke City, Taylor will start work at the Weston Homes Community Stadium ‘with immediate effect’.

He replaces Paul Gerrard in the role, after he left his position earlier in pre-season.

"Taylor, who joins following extensive experience at Sky Bet Championship side Stoke City, both as their head of academy goalkeeping and within the first team group, replaces Paul Gerrard who left earlier in pre-season.”

Posh boss is very happy to have secured the services of Taylor, who he says ticks all the boxes for the role.

"I gave myself a good amount of time to recruit for this position and analyse and go through everything we were looking for and Richard stood out in terms of what I wanted,” said Ferguson.

"He has good experience from his time at Stoke City, has worked with the first team goalkeepers there as well, he is at a good age and is ready for a first team environment, there is absolutely no doubt about that.

"I am delighted to get him in.

"Stoke have been brilliant to deal with, Richard made it clear he wanted to come and had a real ambition to get it done.

"When I spoke to Richard and when the interview was conducted, it was clear that what I wanted and what he wanted in the role were very much aligned, so I am delighted he is on board."