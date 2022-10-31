Joe Taylor (right) scored twice for Posh at Hillsborough.

Kellan Hickinson also contributed an outstanding goal in the 3-1 win at Hillsborough, just a third in 13 league matches for the Posh youngsters.

Matthew Etherington’s side got off to the perfect start on four minutes as Will Van Lier advanced forward before sliding the ball into Taylor inside the box and his left-footed effort found the bottom corner.

The Owls equalised on 31 minutes as a free-kick from the edge of the box deflected into the net. However, Posh were back in front just two minutes later as Andrew Oluwabori’s cross from the right was headed away, but only to Hickinson on the edge of the box and his low-driven strike found the bottom corner.

Oluwabori and Kai Corbett had good opportunities to extend the Posh lead in the early stages of the second half. Taylor then missed with a free header from six yards following a precise chip from Corbett.

Taylor headed wide again, but he finally bagged his second goal eight minutes from time, poking a low free-kick from Corbett home at the near post.

Posh U21s: Blackmore, Powell, Thomas, Lamb (Fox, Trialist, McGlinchey, Hickinson, Van Lier (Harris 43min), Oluwabori, Taylor, Corbett.