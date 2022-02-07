Taylor at the double as 10-man Peterborough United draw a thriller against Coventry City

Joe Taylor in action for Posh Under 23s against Coventry City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh led 2-0 thanks to a brace from Joe Taylor, but they looked doomed when Coventry equalised from the penalty spot after home goalkeeper Will Lakin had conceded a penalty and been shown a red card. Posh had no goalkeeper on the substitutes’ bench so played the final 25 minutes with 10 men and defender Connor Peters in goal.

A Charlie O’Connell penalty put Posh back in front before Peters was beaten by a long-range strike. But Coventry couldn’t find a winner with Peters making a terrific save with his legs three minutes from time to preserve a draw for his side.

Taylor, on his return following a lay-off due to injury, netted twice in the first half, once from the edge of the box and he was then in the right place at the right time to tap home from close-range following good approach play from Benjamin Mensah.

Posh goalkeeper Will Lakin. Photo: James Richardson.

The visitors reduced the arrears before the break with Ricardo Dinanga poking home from close range. Jonny Ngandu slotted home the spot-kick following Lakin’s indiscretion.

However, Posh didn’t let that setback affect them as a perfectly weighted through ball by Kyle Barker picked out substitute Kellan Hickinson and he was upended in the area. O’Connell stepped up and coolly slotted home from the spot to give Posh an unlikely 3-2 lead.

Peters was dominant in the air as Coventry piled bodies forward, but he was beaten by a long-range effort from Harrison Nee as the visitors levelled.