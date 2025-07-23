Tara signs on for another season with Peterborough United Women
Kirk scored 13 goals for Posh in all competitions last term. She made 17 appearances in Midlands Division One of the National League.
The striker joined Posh from Women’s Super League academy side Leicester City in July 2022 and has an excellent goalscoring record of 52 goals in 84 appearances.
Posh manager Jake Poole said: "We are delighted Tara is staying for us for the upcoming season. She brings a lot to us with her hold-up play and quality around the box and she's a great person to have around the group."
Tara's home kit is sponsored by Waiv Global with the away kit sponsored by Urban Penguin.
There are sponsorship opportunities for the Posh Women for the forthcoming campaign. To find out more information, please email [email protected].
The National Midlands Division One season kicks off on Sunday, August 17. The club are playing home games at PIMS Park, the base of Peterborough Sports FC, this season.
