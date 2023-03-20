Tara Kirk scores for Posh against Leafield Athletic. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

A ninth win of the season took Posh back above local rivals Northampton Town, who had beaten them four days earlier, on goals scored.

Tara Kirk scored twice and Jess Driscoll also netted with all the goals arriving in the second half.

Posh broke the deadlock on 47 minutes as Jess Evans’ throw-in landed to Kirk inside the box and she turned her defender before guiding her half-volley into the top right-hand corner.

Action from Posh Women v Leafield. Photo: Dave Mears.

It became two just three minutes later and it was a lovely team goal from Dan Lawlor’s side as Kirk advanced down the right-hand side before sending a low cross into the box. Keir Perkins’ touch teed up Driscoll and she slotted her left-footed effort into the bottom corner.

Posh extended their advantage on 80 minutes as the ball was played to Taylor Dean on the right area of the box and her effort was palmed away by the visiting goalkeeper only for Kirk to pounce on the rebound.

Emerging Talent Centre graduate Edyn Osker her debut for the first team as a late substitute and she came close to scoring a fourth Posh goal in the dying stages.

Posh now have 29 points which is they total they finished on last season. There are still six matches to go starting with a trip to Sheffield next Sunday (March 26).