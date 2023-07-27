Fynn Talley (20) signed a two-year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium on Thursday after spending pre-season with Posh.

Talley is a former Arsenal Academy member who joined Brighton at the age of 16. The Seagulls released Talley at the end of last season.

Talley will start as third choice goalkeeper behind fellow new signing Nicholas Bilokapic and Will Blackmore. He will initially be part of the Posh under 21 squad.

New Posh goalkeeper Fynn Talley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“I have settled quickly," Talley said. “I have obviously been training with the group for a little while and playing in games, but it is great to get everything sorted and I am really looking forward to the opportunity I now have at the club.

“It is a good young group of goalkeepers at the club and hopefully we can push each other. I I have no doubt we will work well together. For me, this is my first real opportunity of being in a senior men’s dressing room. It is an exciting time with the season just around the corner.”