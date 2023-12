Posh saw two points slip from their grasp after a 2-2 draw at home to Reading on Boxing Day.

Posh were in charge until the Royals levelled for the second time in the game with five minutes to go.

Our photographer David Lowndes snapped just some of the fans at the game in this gallery.

Take a look and see if you know anyone.

Get the latest Posh news here.

1 . Posh 2 Reading 2 Peterborough United fans watch the 2-2 draw with Reading. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Posh 2 Reading 2 Peterborough United fans watch the 2-2 draw with Reading. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Posh 2 Reading 2 Peterborough United fans watch the 2-2 draw with Reading. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Posh 2 Reading 2 Peterborough United fans watch the 2-2 draw with Reading. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales