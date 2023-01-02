Ryan Tafazolli (left) watches as Wycome Wanderers goalkeeper Max Stryjek makes a simple catch. Photo: David Lowndes.

Tafazolli, who nodded home a second half corner to put the rampant Chairboys 2-0 ahead, played 131 times for Posh and scored seven goals between June 2016 and July, 2019.

Posh boss Grant McCann twice signed the 31 year-old, once for his current club and then again for Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a win that lifted Wycombe above Posh and into sixth place Tafazolli said: “Great way to start the new year! Boys were brilliant from the off. We won all our battles to get an excellent result against a top side, especially at home. Our fans were unbelievable -12th man for us. Good to see some old faces at London Road, enjoyed my time at Peterborough, wish the club and the fans the very best!"

Ryan Tafazolli celebrates a big win for Posh at Portsmouth in May, 2019. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Tafazolli, who was fortunate not to concede a late penalty and receive a red card for an obvious deliberate handball offence on the goalline, delivered an outstanding centre-back display and won a physical battle with Posh top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris.

A top Posh centre-back of the past Gaby Zakuani was certainly impressed with the Wycombe defender. He said: “Horrible start to 2023 and a really hard watch that one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wycombe stuck to their game plan and Lewis Wing provided that bit of quality. Taffazoli MOM, outstanding, man mountain, my kind of defender. The talent is obviously there at Posh, but tired of talking about it, time to show it consistently.”

David Ajiboye was ineligible to play for Sutton United in their 2-1 win over Wimbledon in League Two. He has joined his old club on loan until the end of the season and can play for them from next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad