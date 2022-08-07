Sammie Szmodics in action for Posh.

Szmodics, who left Posh for Ewood Park in a reported £2.5 million deal last week, opened the scoring with a cool finish in an impressive 3-0 win at Russell Martin’s Swansea.

In League One former Posh loanee Kyle Dempsey scored twice as Bolton Wanderers beat Wycombe Wanderers 3-0 and ex-Posh youth team player Jevani Brown continued his strong start to the season with two goals in Exeter City’s 4-0 home win over Port Vale.

Bali Mumba helped win a penalty for Plymouth Argyle, but they went down 2-1 at Fleetwood ahead of two games coming up against Posh at Home Park.

In League Two Stevenage scored two very late goals to come from behind and beat Stockport County 2-1. It’s two wins out of two for a team managed by former Posh boss Steve Evans.

Doncaster Rovers also scored twice late on to pip Sutton United 2-1. Ex-Posh skipper Tommy Rowe assisted on the first Rovers goal with one-time Posh loanee Kieran Agard netting the winner.

Marcus Maddison came on as a 92nd minute substitute for Darlington in their 3-1 National North League win over Gloucester City.