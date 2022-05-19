Russell Martin’s side, who finished 15th in this season’s Championship, released their retained list today (May 19) and chose to retain the services of Benda.
Ben Hamer who played 21 times for the Swans last season but ended it as back up to Andy Fisher has been told he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, meaning Martin could be eyeing Benda as his understudy next season.
Benda is contracted to the Swans until the summer of 2024 and although any Posh interest in signing him is only rumoured at this stage, he made a big impression in his 11-game loan spell at Posh.
Benda signed on loan in January and kept two clean sheets in his time with the club. His spell was brought to a premature end due to both a back injury, picked up against Manchester City in the FA Cup, which was followed by a broken finger picked up in training.