Swansea City manager angry, bemused and proud after a 3-2 win at Peterborough United

Posh forward Sammie Szmodics challenges Swansea goalkeeper Andy Fisher. Photo: David Lowndes.

Martin, a Posh promotion winner in his playing days, was bemused by a crazy 15-minute spell in the second-half which saw his old club turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead.

But Swansea dominated the final stages as they had dominated the entire first-half and deserved their success.

“I don’t know what I feel at the minute,” Martin told Wales Online at the final whistle. “I feel a bit angry. My overriding emotion – as it’s been all season – is I’m proud of the players. I’m proud of what we’re trying to do. It’s not easy. I’m proud they won the game. Not in the way I’d really like to do it, but we’ve found a way to win.

“I’m still trying to digest the first 15 minutes of the second-half which I’m really disappointed with. I can’t believe the game turned into that.

“The players showed real courage to get control back. We deserved to win and we should have been out of sight at half-time.

“They (Posh) had to change something, and we were nowhere near. That’s why we are where we are in the league. On our day we are capable of producing some incredible moments and some brilliant football, but the gap between when we’re really good and when we’re not is too big. You saw that in one game today. All of a sudden the guys turned it back on because they had to.

“If they didn’t have so much courage and belief in what they’re doing, we don’t come back in that game. That period was strange, but the fact they have come back shows they’re willing to stick together and believe in what we’re doing. We deserved to win though, let’s get it right.”