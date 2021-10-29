Swansea City boss wary of Peterborough United and full of respect for his old gaffer, 17 year-old debutant when Posh last played this fixture and Sky Bet still expect Darren Ferguson’s side to be relegated

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin. Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

Martin, a former Posh player, also spoke fondly of his time playing under Ferguson at Posh for 18 months between 2008 and 2009.

“Peterborough pose a real threa,” Martin insisted. “They did a brilliantly to get promoted last season and they are doing everything they can to stay in the Championship this season.

“Even when they weren’t getting the results they wanted they were in every game and now they’ve won two games in a row they will come full of confidence.

Nathan Koranteng in action for Posh at Swansea on 2010.

“They work hard for each other. The have some very good players and they can be difficult to play against. They are fighting hard every week.

“I have alot of respect for Darren. I learnt a lot from him in my 18 months playing at Petreborough. The mentality he instilled at that club was really impressive. The facilities there at that time weren’t great, but Darren made it sound and look like an elite club. “I was taken aback how hard everyone worked on and off the pitch. It was a real eye-opener for someone who had spent four years at Wycombe.”

“He made it so only winning games was acceptable and we ended up winning a promotion to the Championship that no-one expected. It’s a great achievement for him to be approaching 500 games as manager there.”

PAST POSH AT SWANSEA

Jim Gannon was the last Posh boss to take a team to the Swansea.com Stadium for a competitive fixture in the 2009-10 Championship season.

He gave 17 year-old winger Nathan Koranteng his debut as a half-time substitute as Posh went down 1-0 to an early penalty.

Posh: Lewis, Morgan, Griffiths, Geohaghan, Lee, Frecklington, Rowe, Whelpdale, Livermore, Dickinson, Reid. Subs used: Koranteng, Gilbert, Zakuani.

Posh have won just three and lost six of 16 Football League fixtures at Swansea.

They last won in February 1998 when a fluke Miguel De Souza goal secured a 1-0 win in Division Four.

Martin was a classy defender for Posh and since switching to management he’s been in charge of two stylish footballing sides in MK Dons and now Swansea. He’s never beaten Darren Ferguson though! Posh took four League One points from MK last season

SWANSEA FORM

Swansea’s Championship season so far has been one of inconsistency.

They followed back-to-back home wins against Cardiff (3-0) and West Brom (2-1) with a disappointing defeat at an out-of-form Birmingham City side (1-2) last weekend when they enjoyed 72% possession! If Posh did win on Saturday they would join the Swans on 17 points. Only Stoke have won a Championship fixture at Swansea though.

Summer signing from Sparta Rotterdam Joel Pirio is the undoubted Swansea man to watch, He’s scored seven goals in 10 Championship starts, two more than fellow forward Jamie Paterson.

Former Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes returns to a fully Swansea squad tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Key Championship matches coming up: Friday: QPR v Forest. Saturday: Bristol C v Barnsley, Derby v Blackburn, Hull v Coventry, Boro v Birmingham, Preston v Luton, Stoke v Cardiff.

ODDS

Sky Bet have not been overly-impressed by back-to-back Posh wins.

They still make Posh 6/5 joint second favourites to be relegated alongside Hull City.

Barnsley, who have lost their last six matches, are evens favourites for the drop, although Sky don’t include bottom club Derby County in their lists while they wrangle over points deductions.