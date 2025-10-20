Supercomputer predicts a 53-point season for Peterborough United, but is it enough to stay up?

Posh centre-back David Okagbue is dejected, but the Luton Town players are ecstatic. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The latest League One supercomputer predictions are in!

AceOdds' supercomputer, BETSiE, has run its algorithm to generate the 2025-26 EFL League One season predictions.

The model simulated the league season 100,000 times, taking into account all match results from pre-season and the current campaign. It projects outcomes based on pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty, and underlying performance metrics such as xG for and against.

This season, BETSiE also integrates team financial data and player values from Transfermarkt, adding a deeper layer of insight into squad strength and potential performance variations.

Based on these simulations, here are the highlights:

Cardiff are tipped to win League One by six points, with a 59.7% probability of lifting the title.

Luton are favoured for a second place finish on 80 points. The Hatters are currently 14th.

Bolton are projected to finish third, just outside the automatic promotion places.

Bolton, Stockport County, Bradford City, Huddersfield are also set for the play-offs.

Posh, Burton, Blackpool and Exeter are tipped for relegation to League Two. Posh are predicted to go down with 53 points!

Northampton are predicted to narrowly avoid the drop. Cobblers are currently 11th ahead of a rearranged game at 22nd-placed Reading on Tuesday.

Finishing positions prediction: 1 Cardiff City, 2 Luton, 3 Bolton, 4 Bradford, 5 Stockport, 6 Huddersfield, 7 Stevenage, 8 Lincoln, 9 Wigan 10 Wimbledon, 11 Barnsley, 12 Orient, 13 Plymouth, 14 Wycombe, 15 Mansfield, 16 Port Vale, 17 Doncaster, 18 Reading, 19 Rotherham, 20 Northampton, 21 POSH, 22 Burton, 23 Blackpool, 24 Exeter.