Peterborough United are being tipped to have a promotion-winning season.

Supercomputer predicting a great season for Peterborough United - plus where Derby County, Wycombe Wanderers, Reading, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool are tipped to finish - picture gallery

Peterborough United will avoid play-off heartbreak this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST

That is the verdict of a supercomputer run by Betway, which is backing Posh to secure a top two finish.

Posh currently sit in fifth spot just three points adrift of Oxford United in second as the season starts to take shape.

It also predicts Bolton and Derby will emerge as play-off contenders and tips Reading and Wigan to pull clear of the relegation places, despite receiving points penalties for financial indiscretions.

PTS 105 (+50)

1. Portsmouth

PTS 105 (+50) Photo: Alex Pantling

PTS: 96 (+35)

2. Peterborough United

PTS: 96 (+35) Photo: Joe Dent

94pts (+31)

3. Oxford United

94pts (+31) Photo: Catherine Ivill

92pts (+39)

4. Derby County

92pts (+39) Photo: Michael Regan

