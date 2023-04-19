Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh at Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

If Peterborough United v Ipswich Town, with so much on the line for two in-form teams, in front of a predicted full house, doesn’t make your heart rate rise you’re following the wrong sport.

Posh won 2-1 at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night to make it seven wins in 10 League One games to leave their immediate future in their own hands with just three games to play, and how we would all have settled for that in the middle of January.

But that form is modest compared to the Tractor Boys who completed 10 wins in 11 unbeaten games with a 2-1 home success over Port Vale last night as their surge towards automatic promotion continued. If Posh could hand-pick opponents to play on the third last weekend of the season, Ipswich would be 23rd choice from 23.

Josh Knight and Frankie Kent of Peterborough United celebrate the victory over Accrington Stanley at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Kieran McKenna’s team have scored 31 goals in their current unbeaten run and conceded just two. Some heavy financial investment in the squad this season is now paying dividends.

But Posh have never lost at London Road to Ipswich Town in a Football League match, a record they will only maintain by delivering their best performance of the season.

CURRENT POSH TALKING POINTS

1) It’s a terrible time therefore for Posh to suffer two damaging injuries which look likely to leave them without a senior right-back for the rest of the season. Former Posh midfielder Ethan Hamilton, who rampaged around midfield areas for Accrington Stanley last night, ruined whatever popularity he had at his old club by launching himself into a challenge that ultimately led to Nathan Thompson leaving the stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot. The unique press box view at Accrington made it difficult for the media to see how bad a challenge it was, although plenty watching on television were quick to condemn Hamilton. Referee Tom Reeves didn’t even award a foul for a challenge that happened right in front of the fourth official and an assistant referee. Unless Thompson, or his most obvious senior replacement Joe Ward, make a miracle recovery Posh have a major problem. Centre-back Josh Knight filled in admirably last night. He is athletic and can carry the ball forward at pace, but his distribution is not at the level of Thompson or Ward. The opposition will be a little different on Saturday as well. Knight could well have to help quell the huge threat of million pound Ipswich left-back Leif Davis, a man racking up ludicrous attacking numbers. Midfielder Ben Thompson played right-back at Exeter City earlier in the season and it wasn’t a roaring success. Young Ben Mensah, a specialist right-back, surely won’t get a call-up for a Football League debut in such a big match.

Ronnie Edwards Peterborough United in action against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

2) Ferguson got his selection spot on at Accrington last night. Confident young midfielder Hector Kyprianou was excellent alongside Oliver Norburn in the middle of the park in his first start since the Cheltenham debacle and his presence enabled Jack Taylor to play in a more advanced position. That made sense as Taylor is an obvious goal threat should the big two of Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ephron Mason-Clark slip up, something that didn’t happen last night. Taylor created the vital first goal for his captain and is currently playing so well you’d fancy him doing a job anywhere in the team. It will be interesting to see whether or not Ipswich try for a fifth time to sign him in the summer. Saturday might be part of Taylor’s audition. He deserves another shot at the Championship no matter where Posh end up.

3) There is a lack of attractive options on the Posh substitutes’ bench right now. Squad strength probably isn’t where it needs to be for a team with an eye on a Championship return and don’t forget Ronnie Edwards is a likely absentee should Posh make the play-offs because of a clash with the under 20 World Cup. Dan Butler struggled at left-back against a rampaging right winger when he was sent on with 20 minutes to go at Accrington, not that he received a lot of help from the left-back in front of him. Striker Kabongo Tshimanga’s impact since arriving in January has been so weak there should be a tinge of regret that Jack Marriott was allowed to depart in the same month. Fortunately Clarke-Harris appears to be indestructible.

4) Another day and another obvious howler from an official at Accrington last night. Even from 60 yards away Mason-Clark looked offside when he ran onto Kwame Poku’s pass to score what turned out to be the decisive goal. TV replays backed that suspicion up. It was a further boost to the stats for Mason-Clark who is now in double figures for goals in his first season at Football League level and for Poku who has now been credited with eight goal assists. Clarke-Harris managed to extend his lead in the race for League One’s Golden Boot to three goals over Conor Chaplin of Ipswich by scoring for the 25th time this season.

5) Ferguson’s call for more ruthlessness from his team is a good one. Goal difference could be vital in the final reckoning and of the three realistic challengers for the last two play-off places, Bolton’s is best at +23 with Posh on +22 and Derby on +21. Posh looked likely to run up a big win at Accrington such was their first-half dominance last night and yet spent the last 30 minutes defending their penalty area. Winning is obviously the major target, but this was a great opportunity missed to get their goal difference way above Derby’s.