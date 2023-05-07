Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates the opening goal for Posh at Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And the reward for a 2-0 last-day win at Barnsley is a place in the League One play-offs, a fine achievement given the troubles that have followed the club around this season.

The journey might not go any further, but these players this manager and this chairman, have given Posh another memorable afternoon, helped by their new best friends at Sheffield Wednesday, who they must now try and upset in a two-legged semi-final.

An early goal from Jonson Clarke-Harris and a second-half header from Jack Taylor sealed the deal here as sole rivals for sixth place Derby County went down to the latest piece of dreadful League One officiating at Hillsborough.

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh won’t be worrying about that. The way they passed the ball so bravely and defended so stoutly against another play-off rival was wonderful to behold and means they shouldn’t be written off against an Owls team who finished the season 19 points in the distance after 46 games.

Everything came together so well at Oakwell it would have been worth applauding even if the other result had gone against them.

As it was superb celebration scenes took place in front of the away end. It can safely be assumed plans for an extra outing on Friday will have started in the dressing room.

The need for a Posh win was emphasised by the presence of natural attackers Joe Ward and Harrison Burrows in the full-back positions.

Hector Kyprianou was recalled to partner Oliver Norburn in central midfield as Jack Taylor was pushed forward to support the front three.

Barnsley went strong with key midfielders Adam Phillips and Luca Connell – scorers at London Road earlier this season – back in the starting line. The Tykes had already secured fourth place, but were keen to enter the play-offs with momentum.

For Posh success on this day was just making the play-offs and for that they needed help fromWednesday as well as three points themselves. Taking the season to the last-game was seen as a a success by many.

The fans gave the team every encouragement before kick off and the players responded when the match started for real.

Posh passed well through the thirds with Taylor prominent. It was the midfielder’s long pass down the left wing which freed Ephron Mason-Clark. He fed Burrows whose cross was chested down and powered home by Clarke-Harris in the 6th minute.

For the next 10 minutes Barnsley pushed, probed and pressed. They wanted a penalty when Posh ‘keeper Will Norris took too long to clear a ball that should never have been passed to him by Ward. James Norwood caught him in possession, but referee Scott Oldham wasn’t fooled by the striker’s theatrical fall.

Norwood had also been denied by an offside flag after powering into the roof of the net from 12 yards and Devante Cole missed the target horribly after one simple pass had defeated two centre-backs.

But Posh settled down again and regained their passing form. One terrific move involving Clarke-Harris and Kwame Poku just before the half hour mark freed Ward on goal, but he surprisingly chose to pass rather than shoot and the chance had gone.

A huge roar from the travelling fans signalled the good news from Hillsborough, but that seemed to unsettle Posh as Barnsley finished the half on top.

Barry Cotter headed their best chance wide from a corner before half-time arrived with Posh sitting in sixth and looking forward to some play-off action.

That was still in the balance as the hosts started the second-half on the front foot and sent many set-pieces into the Posh penalty area. There was an almighty scramble from one free kick which ended with the ball poked straight into the hands of Norris.

Barry Thomas headed another corner wide, but Posh refused to panic and they stuck to their passing principles, often playing out when under heavy pressure with Norburn and Kyprianou outstanding.

Wing-back Cotter started to cause Posh problems, but manager Darren Ferguson introduced wing-backs of his own and the move certainly helped.

Within minutes Taylor had tested home ‘keeper Harry Isted twice, once from a lovely Norburn pass and then from a Clarke-Harris cutback before Norris made his major contribution to the win with a fine save from a header from substitute Slobodan Tedic with 20 minutes to go.

Otherwise Frankie Kent led a defence that were organised and tough for the final three quarters of the game.

And then Taylor struck in front of watching Ireland manager Steven Kenny 15 minutes from time.

The goal was mostly his own making. He robbed a defender before bursting forward and cracking a shot that was deflected behind for a corner. Burrows ambled over to take it and landed the ball on the midfielder’s head for 2-0 to claim a second assist of the match.

Kent’s superb block to thwart Tedic five minutes from time sucked the life out of the home side as Posh attentions turned to Hillsborough.

They weren’t to be disappointed. This was a great day and can Posh now find three more performances like this one?

Posh: Will Norris, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Joe Ward, Oli Norburn, Hector Kyprianou, Jack Taylor, Kwame Poku (sub Josh Knight, 63 mins), Ephron Mason-Clark Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Dan Butler, Ricky-Jade Jones, Ben Thompson, Joel Randall, Kabongo Tshimanga.

Barnsley: Harry Isted, Jordan Williams, Liam Kitching, Nicky Cadden, Bobby Thomas, Barry Cotter (sub Josh Benson, 67 mins), Adam Phillips, Luca Connell, Herbie Kane (sub LIam Thomas, 67 mins), James Norwood (sub Max Watters, 46 mins), Devante Cole (sub Slobodan Tedic, 67 mins).

Unused subs: Brad Collins, Jon Russell, Robbie Cundy.

Goals: Posh – Clarke-Harris (6 mins), Taylor (76 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Poku (foul)

Referee: Scott Oldham 8.

