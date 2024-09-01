Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Summer signing Chris Conn-Clarke is watching and learning from Joel Randall as he prepares to battle the Peterborough United star for his starting place.

Both players were given 45 minutes of the League One clash with Wrexham on Saturday with Conn-Clarke replacing Randall at half-time, but neither could engineer a breakthrough as the stubborn visitors eased to a 2-0 win at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Conn-Clarke was signed from National League Altrincham and started the opening day defeat at home to Huddersfield team on the left wing, but number 10 is his preferred position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Watching from the bench yesterday, I felt the boys were excellent for 20-25 minutes,” Conn-Clarke told the Posh Plus service. “But then Wrexham did what Wrexham do. They scored and then scored again from a set-piece which we knew was a strong part of their game. We had a go in the second half. but we lacked a final product.

Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh against Wrexham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"The gaffer wants me and Joel to find pockets of space. I felt I did it quite well on a couple of occasions. I could probably have done it a bit more often, but I am still learning and there wasn’t a lot of room for us all game. I had one chance when Kwame Poku slipped me through and I cut inside, but I curled it just the wrong side of the post. On another day it might have gone in and we could have pushed on and got something from the game.

"We all want to play of course and we know we all have quality and are good at different things, but we need to know our roles as well.”

Conn-Clarke must have a good chance of starting Tuesday’s EFL Trophy game at Gillingham (September 3, 7pm kick off).