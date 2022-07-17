Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United in action against Barnet. Joe Dent/theposh.com

Kyprianou, who moved to London Road from Orient for an undisclosed fee last season, scored his first goal for the club with a header from a Joe Tomlinson corner in a 2-2 friendly draw at National League Barnet on Saturday. The tall midfielder should have scored from another set-piece and also unlucky another effort was deemed not to have crossed the line as Posh at least preserved their unbeaten summer record.

Kyprianou was part of the second-half team that recovered a 2-0 half-time deficit in a less-than-inspiring performance at the Hive. Posh have friendlies at home to Championship side Luton Town and at National North team King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday before tackling second tier Hull City (home) and National League Scunthorpe United (away) on Saturday July 23.

Posh travel to Cheltenham Town for their League One opener on July 30.

Hector Kyprianou (left) of Peterborough United scores against Barnet.

"I’ve enjoyed it so far and I’m trying my hardest to impress,” Kyprianou stated. “There are place up for grabs and lots of players are pressing for a spot. That can only be a good thing. The more people pressing for a first-team place, the better for the squad.

"We’ve been working hard on our set-pieces and it’s something I should be able to contribute to because of my height and physicality. Joe Tomlinson can put a great delivery into the penalty area with either foot and he put one on a plate for my goal.

"I should have scored from the other chance, but I’m delighted to get my first goal.

"It’s good to stay unbeaten as it’s good to get in to good habits before the competitive football starts. We’d prefer to be winning obviously.”