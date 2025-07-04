Summer Peterborough United signing believes a family atmosphere at the club is a sign of strength

Declan Frith after signing for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Summer signing Declan Frith believes the family atmosphere at Peterborough United will help deliver positive results in the 2025-26 season.

Posh signed the 23 year-old former Aston Villa Academy forward from Swiss side FC Thun for an undisclosed fee last month.

And Frith is delighted to have joined a club which puts great store on the importance of team bonding.

Earlier this week Posh manager Darren Ferguson explained why he felt there would be a different vibe at the Weston Homes Stadium in the new campaign.

Declan Frith (red) in action for FC Thun. Photo courtesy of FC Thun.

He believes he will have a squad of players at his disposal who all want to be at the club rather than ones who are looking forward to their next move.

Frith is certainly happy with what he has discovered. He spoke to the Posh Plus service during a break in the training camp at St George's Park, stating: “It’s a great bunch of lads here. They’ve all made me feel very welcome from the get go and it helps that I’ve played with some of them in the past. It’s felt like home for me.

"At some clubs it can be just ‘football, football, football’ but I believe if you get the team bonding the right the results on the pitch will follow. There’s a real family vibe here. We are all together, going in and out of each others’ rooms and playing PlayStation and stuff.

"There is healthy competition among the players though. We are all fighting against each other, but that’s also important if you want to progress.

"It’s been tough in camp, and the heat has been unbearable at times, but we are all working hard. The manager wants us to run a lot more this season so it’s important we put the work in now.

"We’re getting to know each other’s strengths and we’re all looking forward to the first friendly on Saturday.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson expects his team’s defence to get a severe workout in the opening friendly of pre-season at Leicester City tomorrow. That match will take place at the managerless Championship club’s training ground. The Foxes parted company with Ruud van Nistelrooy earlier this week following relegation from the Premier League.

"I assume Leicester will have more of the ball than us so it’s important we get our defensive shape spot on,” Ferguson said. “it’s a difficult game to weigh up as they don’t have a manager, but it should be a good workout for us.”