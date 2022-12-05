Andrew Killingsworth accepting an excellence award at the recent Peterborough Telegraph Business awards night.

Mr Killingsworth was linked with a move for Posh before and after current co-owner and chairman Darragh MacAnthony’s recent admission a multi-million bid for control of the club had been rejected.

The PT has since been told ‘several’ offers for Posh have been made by anonymous parties and all were rejected.

Mr Killingsworth has made a fortune from his AK Retail Ltd company which boasts Yours Clothing, BadRhino, Long Tall Sally, Bump It Up Maternity and Yours London in its portfolio.

He’s a lifelong Posh fan and has an ambition to own the club one day, but he is also a huge fan of MacAnthony’s work at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Mr Killingsworth is the owner of high-flying Northern Premier League side Spalding United.

"My priorities are my family, my business and Spalding United right now,” Mr Killingsworth said.

"I can understand why I was linked with the club because I’ve been a fan for over 40 years since the 1960s when I used to dangle my feet over the Glebe Road terrace wall, and I’ve said in the past I’d love to own Posh one day. I’m fortunate enough to be in a position to do it.

"But I have not been in negotiations with Darragh, someone who has done a fantastic job for the club in his time there. I don’t necessarily agree with everything he’s done, but he who pays the piper calls the tune. For those of us who remember the dark days in League Two what he has delivered has been outstanding.

"To have taken this club into the Championship more than once is some achievement and I wouldn’t back against him leading us back there in the future.

“If Darragh does decide to call it a day then who knows, but I’m certainly not currently in talks to buy the club. Darragh is doing a great job.”

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale told the PT: “We had several approaches to purchase the club, all of which were rejected as we want to get Posh back to the Championship and build a multi purpose stadium.