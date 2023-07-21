The 29 year-old bagged 31 goals in the promotion season of 2020-21 to win the top scorer award outright and last season he shared the prize with Conor Chapin after netting 26 times. He did have a better goals-per-minute ratio than Chaplin though.

"I'm not looking any further in League One for the Golden Boot than Jonson Clarke-Harris," pundit Carlton Palmer told Football League World.

"I think he's odds-on favourite to win it for League One and Peterborough will be knocking on the door for automatic promotion."

Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Clarke-Harris is expected to leave London Road after entering the last year of his contract with Posh. The only reported interest so far is from unnamed clubs in the United States.

Elsewhere in League One Reading, who Posh meet on the opening day of the League One season, are reportedly chasing released Wycombe midfielder Lewis Wing. Wing had been thought to be re-joining former Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth at Championship side QPR.

Reading are also believed to be frontrunners to sign Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage on loan. Savage was on loan at Forest Green Rovers last season.

Portsmouth are closing in on a 12th summer signing as they have been linked with Celtic defender Bosun Lawal who is aslo of interest to League One rivals Bristol Rovers.

Lincoln City are hopeful of beating both Barnsley and Carlisle United in the race to sign highly-rated former FC Halifax Town defender Jesse Debrah.

Bolton Wanderers have signed defender Zac Ashworth on loan from West Bromwich Albion. Ashworth was on loan at Burton Albion last season.