Peterborough United’s players failed to shine, but still managed to sneak into the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Posh won a penalty shootout 4-1 after the tie had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.
The game featured a first Posh goal for Joel Randall and a dynamic substitute display from Jeando Fuchs.
Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
The goalkeeper was almost caught in possession in the first minute, but settled down to handle the ball well and to save a penalty in the shootout. Not convinced his positioning was good enough for the Swindon goal - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. PETER KIOSO
A surprisingly subdued display from the dynamic full-back. Finished his stint on the pitch as a right centre-back in a three - 6. Photo: s
3. HARRISON BURROWS
The stand-in skipper couldn't find his passing range at left-back or when deployed as a number 10. A clinical penalty to clinch the shootout win though - 5. Photo: David Lowndes
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
He was classy on the ball and made some fine interceptions. He also stuck his penalty away impressively in the shootout, but docked half a point for the ease in which Rushian Hepburn-Murphy beat him before scoring the Swindon goal - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent