News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Joel Randall of Peterborough United celebrates with team-mate Ricky-Jade Jones after his goal against Swindon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comJoel Randall of Peterborough United celebrates with team-mate Ricky-Jade Jones after his goal against Swindon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Joel Randall of Peterborough United celebrates with team-mate Ricky-Jade Jones after his goal against Swindon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Substitute takes the man-of-the-match honours after a disjointed Peterborough United performance

Peterborough United’s players failed to shine, but still managed to sneak into the second round of the Carabao Cup.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Jul 2023, 23:09 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 23:11 BST

Posh won a penalty shootout 4-1 after the tie had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

The game featured a first Posh goal for Joel Randall and a dynamic substitute display from Jeando Fuchs.

Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.

The goalkeeper was almost caught in possession in the first minute, but settled down to handle the ball well and to save a penalty in the shootout. Not convinced his positioning was good enough for the Swindon goal - 7.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

The goalkeeper was almost caught in possession in the first minute, but settled down to handle the ball well and to save a penalty in the shootout. Not convinced his positioning was good enough for the Swindon goal - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
A surprisingly subdued display from the dynamic full-back. Finished his stint on the pitch as a right centre-back in a three - 6.

2. PETER KIOSO

A surprisingly subdued display from the dynamic full-back. Finished his stint on the pitch as a right centre-back in a three - 6. Photo: s

Photo Sales
The stand-in skipper couldn't find his passing range at left-back or when deployed as a number 10. A clinical penalty to clinch the shootout win though - 5.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

The stand-in skipper couldn't find his passing range at left-back or when deployed as a number 10. A clinical penalty to clinch the shootout win though - 5. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
He was classy on the ball and made some fine interceptions. He also stuck his penalty away impressively in the shootout, but docked half a point for the ease in which Rushian Hepburn-Murphy beat him before scoring the Swindon goal - 7.5.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

He was classy on the ball and made some fine interceptions. He also stuck his penalty away impressively in the shootout, but docked half a point for the ease in which Rushian Hepburn-Murphy beat him before scoring the Swindon goal - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6