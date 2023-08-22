News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Strong Peterborough United under 21 side fall to defeat at Bournemouth

It’s been a bad start to the season for Peterborough United Under 21s.
By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 17:44 BST

Posh Under 21s have now lost three straight games to start their campaign after beating beaten 1-0 away at Bournemouth in the Professional Development League on Tuesday (1pm start).

First-teamers Joe Tomlinson, Josh Knight, Ryan De Havilland and Kabongo Tshimanga all started, along with hopefuls Fynn Talley, Ben Arthur, Charlie O’Connell and Kai Corbett.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A penalty from Daniel Adu-Adjei was enough to see off Posh though as the side drew a blank.

Kabongo TshimangaKabongo Tshimanga
Kabongo Tshimanga
Most Popular

Both goalkeepers performed well in the match but it was Bournemouth that created a number of clear-cut chances to score, hitting the crossbar in both halves through Ben Greenwood and a Kian Tydeman looping header.

Talley also has to be at full stretch in the second half to deny Adu-Adjei’s headed effort.

Posh came closest through both Tshimanga and Corbett but both were denied by a brilliant double save from home keeper Cameron Plain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Cherries wasted further chances before Tomlinson brought Greenwood down in the box with a reckless challenge with 15 minutes to play.

Adu-Adjei sent the resulting penalty past Talley and into the bottom corner.

De Havilland nearly snatched a point with the final kick but Plain was equal to his excellent free-kick.

Posh Under 21s lost their first league game at home to Colchester 3-0 and then were beaten 4-3 at Bristol City in a League Cup tie.

Posh: Fynn Talley, Joe Tomlinson, Harley Mills, Benjamin Arthur, Josh Knight, Charlie O’Connell, Kai Corbett, Ryan De Havilland, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Kabongo Tshimanga, Ricky-Jade Jones.

Subs: Jake West, Harry Thomas, Harry Titchmarsh, Ben Challinor, David Kawa.

Related topics:BournemouthJosh Knight