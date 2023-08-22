Posh Under 21s have now lost three straight games to start their campaign after beating beaten 1-0 away at Bournemouth in the Professional Development League on Tuesday (1pm start).

First-teamers Joe Tomlinson, Josh Knight, Ryan De Havilland and Kabongo Tshimanga all started, along with hopefuls Fynn Talley, Ben Arthur, Charlie O’Connell and Kai Corbett.

A penalty from Daniel Adu-Adjei was enough to see off Posh though as the side drew a blank.

Kabongo Tshimanga

Both goalkeepers performed well in the match but it was Bournemouth that created a number of clear-cut chances to score, hitting the crossbar in both halves through Ben Greenwood and a Kian Tydeman looping header.

Talley also has to be at full stretch in the second half to deny Adu-Adjei’s headed effort.

Posh came closest through both Tshimanga and Corbett but both were denied by a brilliant double save from home keeper Cameron Plain.

The Cherries wasted further chances before Tomlinson brought Greenwood down in the box with a reckless challenge with 15 minutes to play.

Adu-Adjei sent the resulting penalty past Talley and into the bottom corner.

De Havilland nearly snatched a point with the final kick but Plain was equal to his excellent free-kick.

Posh Under 21s lost their first league game at home to Colchester 3-0 and then were beaten 4-3 at Bristol City in a League Cup tie.

Posh: Fynn Talley, Joe Tomlinson, Harley Mills, Benjamin Arthur, Josh Knight, Charlie O’Connell, Kai Corbett, Ryan De Havilland, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Kabongo Tshimanga, Ricky-Jade Jones.