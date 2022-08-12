Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Taylor scored his first senior goal as Peterborough United beat Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday (August 10).

The Posh boss was pleased with both sides his players were forced to show in midweek, dominating in the first half before having to dig in in the second to preserve their 1-0 lead before Joe Taylor sealed a 2-0 win in stoppage time.

McCann made eight changes to the side that beat Morecambe in Posh’s previous outing, while his opposite number Steven Schumacher made seven of his own. While many first team faces, such as Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris, are expected to return for the league clash, McCann has insisted that Wednesday night’s young side have given him some decisions to make.

The squad have stayed down in Devon and have been renting facilities at local side Saltash United ahead the second meeting with Argyle, who missed out on the play-offs on the final day of last season.

McCann said: “The performance on Wednesday was great, it gives me decisions to make ahead of the game tomorrow. I thought there were really strong performances throughout the team.

“There were two different contrasts, in the first half I thought we were really in control and in the second half, we had to dig in and I got to see a different side of my players; which was great as well. The last few days have really given me food for thought.

“I expect it will be another good game between two teams that will fancy themselves for a promotion push. We’re looking forward to it; we’ve had a couple of good days of training here

“They have quality players such as Danny Mayor, Finn Azaz, Ryan Hardie and Niall Ennis, who I know well from my Doncaster days, so it will be a really difficult game. I expect both teams will make a number of changes.”