Mark Beevers and Frankie Kent celebrate winning promotion for Posh in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 33-year-old jetted in from Australia to appear for Sheffield Wednesday in a charity match against Sheffield United on Sunday and will be at Hillsborough on Thursday night (May 18, 8pm) as Wednesday try to defy the odds to overturn a 4-0 first leg deficit to Posh.

Beevers has a foot in both camps after making 101 career appearances for Posh between 2019 and 2022, including captaining the side that won promotion to the Championship in 2021.

Posh were his final club in England before he joined Perth Glory on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Beevers, however, began his career at Sheffield Wednesday after coming through the club's academy and appeared 161 times for the Owls between 2006 and 2013 before moving on to join Millwall.

He also won a League One automatic promotion with Wednesday in the 2011/12 League One season.

When asked about the second leg between his old sides, Beevers told the Sheffield Star: “I'm going to go down.

“I would have liked it to be tighter to be honest! Look, you never know. Looking at it I think Wednesday need to score a couple of early goals before half-time.

"It's a tall order, of course it is, but if they get that early goal they could potentially put them on the back foot. Hopefully, it'll be a good night of football.

"Stranger things have happened. I'm sure there'll be a massive crowd there which can be intimidating for the away side. Hopefully, they can make it a good tie."

Posh will travel to Hillsborough on Thursday in the knowledge that no side has ever let a three-goal or more lead slip from the first leg of an EFL play-off.

