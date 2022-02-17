Storm Eunice forces Peterborough United to call off a Friday cup game so plans for a Randall runout are scuppered
Peterborough United have postponed their scheduled Premier League Under 23 Cup match against Burnley at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (February 18) because of predicted weather concerns.
Storm Eunice is expected to sweep across the country tomorrow.
Posh were planning to give million pound summer signing Joel Randall one last runout before getting him back into the first-team matchday squad. The 22 year-old forward has only started one Championship match for Posh since moving from Exeter City in the summer.
“Joel is fit and available,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said after the 0-0 draw with Reading last night. “We will need him for the last third of the season.”