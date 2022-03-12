Stoke City manager was so sure his side should have had a second penalty he offered instant video evidence to the referee! Posh boss was sure the right decision was made anyway

Peterborough United Manager Grant McCann embraces Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill before kick-off. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh striker Johnson Clarke-Harris had just equalised from the penalty spot - six minutes after Stoke’s Lewis Baker had converted a penalty - when Maja went down under Josh Knight’s challenge just six yards from goal. Referee Geoff Eltringham waved away strong appeals to award a third spot-kick in 10 minutes.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill was so sure it was a penalty he offered to show referee Geoff Eltringham instant video evidence!

“I asked why he didn’t give it,” O’Neill told the Stoke Sentinel. “I even offered him a chance to view it on my laptop, but he refused, saying he’s not allowed to do that.

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his first goal against Stoke City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It’s disappointing because there’s no contact with the ball whatsoever, but there’s clear contact with Josh. There were three penalties in the game and the refeee was only brave enough to give two of them. The clearest penalty of them all he didn’t give.

“You need strong referees. I felt there were a lot of fouls. The big lad up front Clarke-Harris is a handful, but it’s a borderline foul every time he goes for the ball and the referee let too many go.

“It’s a disappointing result for us because we should have won. We dominated the first-half while having to be wary of their threat which was basically kicking the ball up the pitch and fighting for it.

“We were in total control and took the lead and then they scored from their only shot of the first half. It was a good finish though.

“I think that’s more than 20 points we’ve lost from winning positions and you can see where that would put us in the table. It’s something in our make-up at the minute that we’ve got to get rid of.

“Maybe it’s a combination of young players in the team as well but we have enough experience. Maybe we’re too reliant on those experienced players. For young players this is part of their development.

“This is the nature of this league. You can play well for so long but the opposition only has to have a small period to take something from it. Too often we’ve found that to be the case.”

Stoke are 15th in the Championship after failing to win for the seventh game in a row.

Posh remain bottom after failing to win for the 13th Championship game in succession.

Posh boss Grant McCann was sure referee Eltringham made the right non-penalty call late on.