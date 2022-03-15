Stoke City fan charged with running onto pitch at Peterborough United match

A Stoke City fan will appear in court next month charged with going on the pitch at last weekend’s match.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 8:53 am

Liam Chiaramonte, 18, of Coupe Drive, Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested at the match at the Weston Homes Stadium and has since been charged with going onto a playing area at a football match.

The match finished in a 2-2 draw.

He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 22 April.

