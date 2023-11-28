News you can trust since 1948
Stevenage vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh take on former boss Steve Evans

Peterborough United travel to the Lamex Stadium to face Stevenage on Tuesday night (November 28, 7:45pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 28th Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT
Joel Randall of Peterborough United gets away from Beryly Lubala of Burton Albion. Photo: Joe Dent.Joel Randall of Peterborough United gets away from Beryly Lubala of Burton Albion. Photo: Joe Dent.
Joel Randall of Peterborough United gets away from Beryly Lubala of Burton Albion. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are fresh off 5-0 and 4-0 victories in League One and will be looking to jump back ahead of Stevenage with victory.

Stevenage could have up to five former Posh players in their squad with Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson, Ben Thompson, Carl Piergianni, and Harry Anderson at the club.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Stevenage vs Posh

15:24 GMT

Welcome!

Can Posh continue their free scoring?

