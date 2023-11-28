Stevenage vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh take on former boss Steve Evans
Peterborough United travel to the Lamex Stadium to face Stevenage on Tuesday night (November 28, 7:45pm).
Posh are fresh off 5-0 and 4-0 victories in League One and will be looking to jump back ahead of Stevenage with victory.
Stevenage could have up to five former Posh players in their squad with Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson, Ben Thompson, Carl Piergianni, and Harry Anderson at the club.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Stevenage vs Posh
Welcome!
Can Posh continue their free scoring?