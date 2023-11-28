Peterborough United travel to the Lamex Stadium to face Stevenage on Tuesday night (November 28, 7:45pm).

Joel Randall of Peterborough United gets away from Beryly Lubala of Burton Albion. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are fresh off 5-0 and 4-0 victories in League One and will be looking to jump back ahead of Stevenage with victory.

Stevenage could have up to five former Posh players in their squad with Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson, Ben Thompson, Carl Piergianni, and Harry Anderson at the club.